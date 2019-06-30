Salih: Army’s Preparation and Preserving the Achieved Triumphsis important

2019/06/30 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih received the Minister of Defense Najah al-Shammari, at the Presidential Office in Baghdad on Sunday.
At the onset of the meeting, Salih welcomed the Minister and wished him success in performing his new tasks.
The President stressed on the importance of sustaining the momentum of the victories achieved by the Iraqi army and its backing forces of the Popular Mobilization, the Peshmerga, and the sons of tribes against ISIS’ gangs as well as maintaining the attained military achievements in the war on terrorism.
He indicated the need to care about the army in preparation and armament in order to promote its sacred role in addressing those who try to undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and stability.
President Salih hailed the heroism and epics made by the sons of the armed forces in the fight against the terrorist gangs of ISIS.
For his part, the Minister of Defence reviewed the Ministry’s activities and plans to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army as well as the supporting military formations.
Al-Shammari confirmed the pursuit to redouble efforts and work in order to maintain the country’s security and stability.
