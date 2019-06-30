MP warns Abd al-Mahdi of expanded protests in Basra

2019/06/30 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Basra MP Mithaq al-Hamidi said that the demonstrations that sparked
during the past two days in the province is expanding, calling on the Prime
Minister to consider the legal and constitutional demands of the protestors."We
have already warned the government to stop ignoring the rights of the richest
province in Iraq, in providing services and [job] opportunities and
to launch the petrodollar and its rights in the sea and land ports,"
Hamidi said.Hamidi warned that in case demonstrations expanded, the movement of
ports and the work of oil companies may stop.Dozens of protesters rallied in front
of the house of the head of Provincial Council on Friday night, demanding the
improvement of services, appointing the province’s residents in governmental
posts and oil companies.Iraqi riot police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators
against the poor public services and government corruption on Saturday in
Basra, security sources were quoted saying.
