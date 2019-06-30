عربي | كوردى


MP warns Abd al-Mahdi of expanded protests in Basra
2019/06/30 | 22:20
Basra MP Mithaq al-Hamidi said that the demonstrations that sparked

during the past two days in the province is expanding, calling on the Prime

Minister to consider the legal and constitutional demands of the protestors."We

have already warned the government to stop ignoring the rights of the richest

province in Iraq, in providing services and [job] opportunities and

to launch the petrodollar and its rights in the sea and land ports,"

Hamidi said.Hamidi warned that in case demonstrations expanded, the movement of

ports and the work of oil companies may stop.Dozens of protesters rallied in front

of the house of the head of Provincial Council on Friday night, demanding the

improvement of services, appointing the province’s residents in governmental

posts and oil companies.Iraqi riot police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators

against the poor public services and government corruption on Saturday in

Basra, security sources were quoted saying.

