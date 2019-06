MP warns Abd al-Mahdi of expanded protests in Basra

2019/06/30 | 22:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Basra MP Mithaq al-Hamidi said that the demonstrations that sparkedduring the past two days in the province is expanding, calling on the PrimeMinister to consider the legal and constitutional demands of the protestors."Wehave already warned the government to stop ignoring the rights of the richestprovince in Iraq, in providing services and [job] opportunities andto launch the petrodollar and its rights in the sea and land ports,"Hamidi said.Hamidi warned that in case demonstrations expanded, the movement ofports and the work of oil companies may stop.Dozens of protesters rallied in frontof the house of the head of Provincial Council on Friday night, demanding theimprovement of services, appointing the province’s residents in governmentalposts and oil companies.Iraqi riot police used tear gas to disperse demonstratorsagainst the poor public services and government corruption on Saturday inBasra, security sources were quoted saying.