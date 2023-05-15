IMF: Iraq requires oil at $75.8 per barrel for budget equilibrium in 2023

2023/05/15 | 09:56 - Source: Shafaq News



On the other end of the spectrum is Qatar, which only needs to sell oil at $44.8 per barrel to balance its budget in 2023. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that Iraq needs to sell oil at a price of $75.8 per barrel to achieve budget equilibrium and avoid deficit.A table presented by the Fund indicated that the balance in Iraq's budget for 2023 will be achieved if the oil is sold at $75.8 per barrel, a significant increase from $66.5 in 2022, and $53.3 in 2021, and $56.6 in 2020.The IMF also predicted a further balance increase, with the price Iraq needs reaching $76.4 per barrel in 2024.The Fund pointed out that the country most in need of a higher oil sale price to balance its budget is Bahrain, requiring a whopping $126.2 per barrel for 2023.On the other end of the spectrum is Qatar, which only needs to sell oil at $44.8 per barrel to balance its budget in 2023.

Sponsored Links