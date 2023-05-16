Iraqi Army Foils ISIS Attack in Baghdad


2023/05/16 | 10:08 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi army successfully thwarted an attempted attack by the ISIS terrorist organization in the capital city of Baghdad.

A responsible security source informed Shafaq News Agency that precise security information reached the command of the 17th Division, 25th Brigade of the army, regarding the presence of a suicide belt and prepared explosive devices.

Immediately, an intelligence officer from the brigade proceeded to the location to conduct a search in the Yousifiyah area, specifically in the Sayyid Abdullah district, located in southern Baghdad.

The officer discovered a suicide belt and explosive devices at the site.

Without delay, a task force was formed by a unit from the 25th Brigade, which secured the area.

An explosives expert was summoned to safely defuse the mentioned materials, and the operation concluded without any noteworthy incidents.

