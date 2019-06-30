عربي | كوردى


Greece: Returns from Greece to Turkey - 30 June 2019

2019/07/01 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Overview



The majority of those returned to Turkey are Pakistani nationals (38 percent of total). Syrians constitute 18 percent of the total number of those returned, and are followed by Algerians, Afghans and Bangladeshis.



In total, 347 Syrians have been returned to Turkey to date. 38 of them have been returned on the basis that their asylum claims were found inadmissible at 2nd instance.



Of all those returned, 45 percent did not express a will to apply for asylum or withdrew their will to apply for asylum or withdrew their asylum claims in Greece.

