Neyadi shares pictures of Baghdad from ISS, says city is the cornerstone of the Golden Age of knowledge

2023/05/18 | 00:54 - Source: Iraq News

Sultan Al Neyadi’s image from ISS shows Baghdad shimmering like a star in the night.

Syed Shayaan Bakht, Staff Reporter

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a breathtaking picture of Baghdad from the International Space Station.The Emirati astronaut captioned the image, “Here is the beautiful and historical city of #Baghdad the cornerstone of the Golden Age of knowledge.“Scholars from this great city sparked the flames of discovery, setting the course for modern science.



Their legacy reminds us to keep reaching for the stars.”The photo shows the city, once the centre of the civilised world, shimmering like a star in the night.Social media users have agreed with the statement of the Emirati astronaut.

A Twitter user Suherman Aminsyah wrote, “That's right Sultan, the splendour is priceless… Hopefully our meeting will bring the story of a blazing star…”Padam Kafle, a UAE-based tech researcher said, “Indeed, the rich tapestry of #Baghdad's history is a testament to human curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge.



Its scholars paved the way for the world as we know it today.



Let's continue to ignite the flame of discovery, for every star reached is a step closer to understanding our universe. #History #Legacy #Knowledge.”An Astronomy Club in Iraq commented, “Without Baghdad, humanity would not have reached the progress and prosperity we are experiencing today .With these words, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi described the beloved capital, Baghdad, while passing over it from the International Space Station.Referring to Baghdad's role in science and the establishment of the House of Wisdom, Science and Scholars.”An Iraqi woman named, Sumerian said, “Scientists from this great city lit the flames of discovery, setting the course for modern science.



Their legacy reminds us to keep reaching for the stars...



Thank you for the kind words” Al Neyadi continues the longest mission of Arab astronauts aboard the ISS, which lasts for 6 months. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shared another photo of Neyadi and his colleague. The Space Centre said, “A photo of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his colleague Warren Hoburg holding the tools used to open the "Unity" module space-facing side aboard the International Space Station.” Neyadi is the second man from the UAE to go to space, after Hazzaa Al Mansoori's eight-day mission in 2019. He is the first Arab to embark on a long-duration space mission. The UAE is a newcomer to the world of space exploration but quickly making its mark. It sent an unmanned spacecraft to Mars in 2021, in the Arab world's first interplanetary mission, and last year a rover to the Moon. In April, the UAE-developed Rashid Moon rover was lost when Japanese start-up ispace's Hakuto-R lunar lander apparently crashed on the Moon's surface. Sheikh Mohammed quickly directed the MBRSC to begin work on a second rover dubbed Rashid 2.