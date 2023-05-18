Al-Sudani Calls For Bypassing Red-Tape, Enhance Inter-Agency Cooperation In a Bid for Efficacious Governance

2023/05/18 | 18:34 - Source: Shafaq News



The assembly, in its inaugural session, focused on scrutinizing the performance of these agencies, mapping out robust strategies to ameliorate their services, and deliberating on a myriad of specialized dossiers, a readout by al-Sudani's bureau said.



Emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to the law and the constitution, al-Sudani said, "the autonomous nature of these institutions does not connote a detached operation mode from the broader governmental apparatus.



Each entity plays a pivotal role in our overarching public policies."The premier championed a more holistic and integrated approach to governance, wherein independent bodies, ministries, and governorates symbiotically collaborate within the purview of the state's strategic blueprint.Such synergy, he explained, "is a linchpin in successfully advancing the government's policy priorities."The meeting, according to the readout, discussed the government's strategies in key sectors including education, housing, youth, and sports.Al-Sudani advocated for a broad-based institutional participation in the implementation of these initiatives, stressing the need to bypass red-tape procedures and lack of coordination, which he described as a significant drain on both time and resources.The assembly probed into the operational challenges of border ports and suggestions offered by the Securities Commission to enhance its effectiveness.



