PM Abd al-Mahdi discusses oil price stability with Saudi King Salman

2019/07/01 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi and Saudi Arabia’s
King Salman discussed coordination over stabilizing oil prices in a phone call
on Monday, Abd al-Mahdi’s office said.“The talks were primarily over the brotherly countries
cooperating in the OPEC conference for oil and energy ministers currently being
held in Vienna to regulate oil market affairs, and coordination between the two
countries to achieve oil price stability in the coming period,” his office said
in a statement.
