PM Abd al-Mahdi discusses oil price stability with Saudi King Salman

2019/07/01 | 17:35
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi and Saudi Arabia’s

King Salman discussed coordination over stabilizing oil prices in a phone call

on Monday, Abd al-Mahdi’s office said.“The talks were primarily over the brotherly countries

cooperating in the OPEC conference for oil and energy ministers currently being

held in Vienna to regulate oil market affairs, and coordination between the two

countries to achieve oil price stability in the coming period,” his office said

in a statement.







