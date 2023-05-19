Iraq to supply More Oil to Lebanon

2023/05/19 | 20:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Council of Ministers has announced its commitment to assist Lebanon by meeting its oil derivative requirements.Additionally, they will provide support in operating the country's electricity production plants and extend the existing supply agreement for an additional third year.The State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) will ensure full supply as per […]

