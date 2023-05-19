Iraq announces new oil and gas licensing round

2023/05/19 | 20:56 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (center) and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani (standing, center right) oversee the signing of contracts with the UAE's Crescent Petroleum on Feb.



21, 2023 at the Oil Ministry in Baghdad.



(Photo credit: Prime Minister's Office)

BAGHDAD - Iraq’s Oil Ministry has announced a new contract licensing round for 13 oil and gas fields and exploration blocks across Iraq.

The ministry is framing the opportunity as a follow-up to its fifth bidding round, in which six contracts were awarded in 2018 and, after many delays, signed in 2023.

