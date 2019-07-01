Home › Baghdad Post › At least 50 children wounded in Taliban attack on Kabul

At least 50 children wounded in Taliban attack on Kabul

2019/07/01 | 17:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least 50 children were among nearly 100 people woundedMonday when the Taliban detonated a powerful car bomb in an area of Kabulhousing military and government buildings, officials said.The rush-hour blast, which sent a plume of smoke into theair and shook buildings nearly two kilometers (1.2 miles) away, was followed bygunmen storming a building and triggering a gun battle with special forces inthe Puli Mahmood Khan neighborhood of the Afghan capital.The health ministry said at least one person had been killedand 93 wounded.Among them were 50 children, the education ministry said ina statement, adding that most had been hurt by flying glass and were in stablecondition.Some social media images purportedly taken at a hospitalshowed wounded, stunned children in school uniforms, still clutching books asthey arrived for treatment.In its statement, the education ministry said five schoolshad been partially damaged, and asked "all sides involved in fighting toguarantee the safety of students, teachers, education workers andschools".The Taliban claimed the attack, which came just two daysafter the insurgents began a seventh round of talks with the US in Qatar asWashington eyes a breakthrough before Afghanistan's September presidentialelection.Militant spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the insurgents hadtargeted a defense ministry building in the area, which was quickly blocked offby Afghan forces and ambulances, with helicopter gunships seen overhead asgunfire continued.Authorities have not confirmed the target, but Interiorministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the area had been cordoned off by specialforces who were "bringing down" the attackers, with at least twokilled."Security forces also rescued 210 civilians frombuildings nearby," he said.AFP reporters could hear gunshots and multiple smallerexplosions as fighting continued nearly seven hours after the first blast."We were sitting inside the office when the worldturned upside down on us," Zaher Usman, an employee at a branch of theculture ministry, which he said stands just 150 meters (yards) from the blast.Brief lockdown"When I opened my eyes, the office was filled withsmoke and dust and everything was broken, my colleagues were screaming,"Usman told AFP by telephone.Shams Amini, a spokesman for the Afghan Football Federation,told AFP that the blast occurred near their HQ gates, and said some colleagueshad been injured.Nearby Shamshad TV station, which was attacked in 2017,aired images of broken glass and damage to its offices. "I wasterrified," Shamshad anchor Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP. A media watchdogsaid seven Shamshad journalists were among the wounded.The attack came as the US was set to begin a third day ofnegotiations with the militants in Doha. There was no immediate confirmation ifthey would go ahead after the blast.With the attack still ongoing, the Taliban spokesman in Dohaagain insisted that the insurgents will not negotiate with Kabul."Once the timeline for the withdrawal of foreign forcesis set in the presence of international observers, then we will begin the talksto the Afghan sides, but we will not talk to the Kabul administration as agovernment," Suhail Shaheen tweeted.A potential deal would see the US agree to withdraw itstroops after more than 17 years in Afghanistan, igniting deep concerns amongAfghans who fear Washington will rush for the exits and allow the militants toreturn to some semblance of power.In return, the Taliban would guarantee the country wouldnever again become a safe haven for violent extremism, as happened with al-Qaedabefore the September 11, 2001 attacks.However, US officials have insisted that "nothing isagreed until everything is agreed", including intra-Afghan talks.