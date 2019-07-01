عربي | كوردى


At least 50 children wounded in Taliban attack on Kabul

2019/07/01 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 50 children were among nearly 100 people wounded

Monday when the Taliban detonated a powerful car bomb in an area of Kabul

housing military and government buildings, officials said.The rush-hour blast, which sent a plume of smoke into the

air and shook buildings nearly two kilometers (1.2 miles) away, was followed by

gunmen storming a building and triggering a gun battle with special forces in

the Puli Mahmood Khan neighborhood of the Afghan capital.The health ministry said at least one person had been killed

and 93 wounded.Among them were 50 children, the education ministry said in

a statement, adding that most had been hurt by flying glass and were in stable

condition.Some social media images purportedly taken at a hospital

showed wounded, stunned children in school uniforms, still clutching books as

they arrived for treatment.In its statement, the education ministry said five schools

had been partially damaged, and asked "all sides involved in fighting to

guarantee the safety of students, teachers, education workers and

schools".The Taliban claimed the attack, which came just two days

after the insurgents began a seventh round of talks with the US in Qatar as

Washington eyes a breakthrough before Afghanistan's September presidential

election.Militant spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the insurgents had

targeted a defense ministry building in the area, which was quickly blocked off

by Afghan forces and ambulances, with helicopter gunships seen overhead as

gunfire continued.Authorities have not confirmed the target, but Interior

ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the area had been cordoned off by special

forces who were "bringing down" the attackers, with at least two

killed."Security forces also rescued 210 civilians from

buildings nearby," he said.AFP reporters could hear gunshots and multiple smaller

explosions as fighting continued nearly seven hours after the first blast."We were sitting inside the office when the world

turned upside down on us," Zaher Usman, an employee at a branch of the

culture ministry, which he said stands just 150 meters (yards) from the blast.Brief lockdown"When I opened my eyes, the office was filled with

smoke and dust and everything was broken, my colleagues were screaming,"

Usman told AFP by telephone.Shams Amini, a spokesman for the Afghan Football Federation,

told AFP that the blast occurred near their HQ gates, and said some colleagues

had been injured.Nearby Shamshad TV station, which was attacked in 2017,

aired images of broken glass and damage to its offices. "I was

terrified," Shamshad anchor Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP. A media watchdog

said seven Shamshad journalists were among the wounded.The attack came as the US was set to begin a third day of

negotiations with the militants in Doha. There was no immediate confirmation if

they would go ahead after the blast.With the attack still ongoing, the Taliban spokesman in Doha

again insisted that the insurgents will not negotiate with Kabul."Once the timeline for the withdrawal of foreign forces

is set in the presence of international observers, then we will begin the talks

to the Afghan sides, but we will not talk to the Kabul administration as a

government," Suhail Shaheen tweeted.A potential deal would see the US agree to withdraw its

troops after more than 17 years in Afghanistan, igniting deep concerns among

Afghans who fear Washington will rush for the exits and allow the militants to

return to some semblance of power.In return, the Taliban would guarantee the country would

never again become a safe haven for violent extremism, as happened with al-Qaeda

before the September 11, 2001 attacks.However, US officials have insisted that "nothing is

agreed until everything is agreed", including intra-Afghan talks.



