IDC completes new Oil Well at Majnoon

2023/05/20 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well MJ-150 in the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq, collaboration with Halliburton.This is part of the contract between the ICD and the Basra Oil Company (BOC), which involves drilling a total of 43 oil wells in the area.[…]

