Basra Crude Oil Prices Dip in Last Trading Session, Record Weekly Gains

2023/05/20 | 10:08 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Friday, Basra crude oil prices declined in their last trading session.
Basra Heavy crude closed at $72.03, down 6 cents, while Basra Intermediate crude closed at $75.18, also down 6 cents.
Despite the daily decrease, both crudes recorded weekly gains.
Basra Heavy crude saw a weekly gain of $1.29 or 1.82%, while Basra Intermediate crude gained $1.29, or 1.75%, over the week.
Brent crude closed at $75.58 on Friday, down 28 cents.
However, it still registered a weekly gain of $1.41, or 1.9%.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed at $71.55 a barrel, down 31 cents.
Nonetheless, it achieved a weekly gain of $1.51, or 2.16%.
The decline in crude oil prices on Friday was attributed to a pause in debt ceiling talks between Republicans and Democrats.
Despite this, a White House official mentioned that an agreement was still possible.
