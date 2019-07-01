Home › Iraq News › New Iraqi Defense Minister Voices Baghdad's Will to Expand Military Cooperation with Tehran

New Iraqi Defense Minister Voices Baghdad's Will to Expand Military Cooperation with Tehran

2019/07/01 | 20:15







He acknowledged Iran's role in helping Iraq campaign against the terrorist group ISIS over the past several years.







The two neighboring countries will stand by each other as two friendly countries, he said.







Emphasizing the necessity of strengthening the Quadrilateral Baghdad Intelligence Sharing Center formed by Iran, Russia, Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi defense minister praised the active role of the center in fight against the ISIL.







At the meeting, Moradian, for his part, conveyed the congratulation of Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami to his Iraqi counterpart on his appointment as the Iraqi defense minister.







He emphasized that Tehran is fully prepared for developing its defense-military ties with Baghdad.







Last week, Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Army General Tariq Abbas Ibrahim Abdulhussein visited Iran and in meeting with Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari discussed holding joint military drills.







During the meeting with General Abdulhussein on June 24, Brigadier General Heidari said the Iranian Army's Ground Force is ready to expand the level of military cooperation with Iraq through joint drills and the transfer of knowledge.







Heidari called for holding joint war-games between the Iraqi and Iranian militaries in order to enhance the forces' coordination in the fight against terrorism.































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- New Iraqi Defense Minister Voices Baghdad's Will to Expand Military Cooperation with TehranTEHRAN (FNA)- Iraq's new Defense Minister Najah al Shammari, in a Monday meeting with Iran's military attaché to the Arab country Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian, voiced Baghdad’s eagerness to deepen military cooperation with Tehran.At the meeting which was held at Iranian Embassy in Baghdad today, al Shammari said that deep defense-military cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad is of great importance.He acknowledged Iran's role in helping Iraq campaign against the terrorist group ISIS over the past several years.The two neighboring countries will stand by each other as two friendly countries, he said.Emphasizing the necessity of strengthening the Quadrilateral Baghdad Intelligence Sharing Center formed by Iran, Russia, Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi defense minister praised the active role of the center in fight against the ISIL.At the meeting, Moradian, for his part, conveyed the congratulation of Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami to his Iraqi counterpart on his appointment as the Iraqi defense minister.He emphasized that Tehran is fully prepared for developing its defense-military ties with Baghdad.Last week, Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Army General Tariq Abbas Ibrahim Abdulhussein visited Iran and in meeting with Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari discussed holding joint military drills.During the meeting with General Abdulhussein on June 24, Brigadier General Heidari said the Iranian Army's Ground Force is ready to expand the level of military cooperation with Iraq through joint drills and the transfer of knowledge.Heidari called for holding joint war-games between the Iraqi and Iranian militaries in order to enhance the forces' coordination in the fight against terrorism.