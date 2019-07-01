Eastern Libyan forces to launch heavy air strikes on Tripoli targets

2019/07/01 | 20:30
Forces loyal to eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa
Haftar will start heavy air strikes on targets in the capital Tripoli, one of
his commanders said on Monday, urging residents to stay away from militia and
military camps.Commander Mohamed Manfour said the air campaign came after
“traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli, which is
under the control of the country’s internationally recognized government.
