عربي | كوردى


Eastern Libyan forces to launch heavy air strikes on Tripoli targets

Eastern Libyan forces to launch heavy air strikes on Tripoli targets
2019/07/01 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Forces loyal to eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa

Haftar will start heavy air strikes on targets in the capital Tripoli, one of

his commanders said on Monday, urging residents to stay away from militia and

military camps.Commander Mohamed Manfour said the air campaign came after

“traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli, which is

under the control of the country’s internationally recognized government.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW