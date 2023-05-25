2023/05/25 | 02:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has signed a partnership contract with the American company Air Drilling Solutions.Few details were given, but a statement from the Ministry of Oil said the intention was to, "keep pace with the industrial and technological development in the oil industry sector, in addition to training and […]

read more Iraq signs Oil Services Contract with US Firm first appeared on Iraq Business News.