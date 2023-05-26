2023/05/26 | 13:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has issued a "clarification" on its previous statement regarding involvement of Saudi Aramco in the Akkas field in Basra.On Thursday, the Ministry originally stated that it had an agreement with Saudi Aramco to invest in the field.Later in the day, it issued a clarification, saying that […]

read more Iraq's Oil Ministry "Clarifies" statement on Saudi Aramco first appeared on Iraq Business News.