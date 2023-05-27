Rail Route Planned from Coast to Khor al-Zubair

2023/05/27 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi General Authority for Railways has been assigned the task of finalizing the proposed route for a significant railway project that aims to extend from the coastal areas to the southern part of the port of Khor Al-Zubayr.The authorities emphasize the importance of planning the route outside the boundaries of […]

