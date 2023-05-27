2023/05/27 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has reportedly postponed the launch of the Basra-Aqaba Oil Pipeline (BAOP) project due to "threats from Iran-backed Shia militias" in Iraq.Assorted players in the area object to the idea that the oil may be used by Israel.According to The New Arab, other concerns include […]

