Parliament Voted to Complete Iraq’s Cabinet: What’s Next?

2019/07/02 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Abbas Kadhim
Since the ratification of Iraq’s constitution in 2005, the
government formation has been an excruciatingly protracted process. While the
constitution does not require a specific distribution of appointments by sect
or ethnicity, the multitude of political blocs and the ethno-sectarian interest
networks forced an allotment of cabinet positions among the diverse components
of the Iraqi population. While inclusive governance is an admirable goal, it
can be a formula for failure when merit is sacrificed for the sake of meeting
ethno-sectarian quotas. With only a few exceptions, Iraqi ministries have been
treated as fiefdoms to be controlled by the ministers or their parties and face
little accountability or transparency requirements. Even in the few cases when
ministers have resigned—or were removed from office for proven corruption or
mismanagement of public funds—they later returned to senior political positions
or left the country unscathed. For this reason, filling cabinet posts has
turned into ferocious horse-trading among influential Iraqi leaders. The
last government formation was no exception. To their credit, some political
blocs gave Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi liberty to choose professional technocrats
for their shares of ministry posts, which he ably did, but others insisted on
presenting their own nominees in continuation of the entrenched interest-based
tradition. Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi secured parliamentary confidence in his
cabinet in October 2018, but eight ministries remained unfilled because no
consensus was reached on the proposed names. Four ministers were subsequently
confirmed, while four others, including the powerful ministries of interior and
defense, lingered in the parliament for eight months. On June 24,
parliament voted to confirm the ministers of interior, defense, and
justice. The candidate for the Ministry of Education was rejected and a new
candidate needs to be nominated.Now
that the government is almost fully formed, the prospects of good governance
still remain subject to many variables. As the summer heat scales up to
unbearable degrees, the most important indicator of popular satisfaction will
be the electricity supply. The current government inherited a depleted
electricity system and a ministry with a longstanding record of corruption and
incompetence. Several helpful measures were taken in the past few months to
address the ministry’s structure and raise capacity, including the
completion of a few previously unfinished projects that added to the power
supply as well as the signing of a new contract with Siemens to make
some cross-sector improvements in power generation, transport, and
distribution. The renewal of the US waiver to continue importing gas and
electricity from Iran until September also aided Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi’s
government. If the electricity supply improves noticeably this year, and a
satisfactory trajectory is established for the coming years, this will increase
the likelihood that Iraq’s government will be viewed as effective.Gathering Storm Clouds: New Opposition AfootDespite
the positive developments on the electricity front, there is a gathering storm
in Iraqi politics that has vaguely begun taking shape following the Al-Hikmah
Movement’s announcement that it is an opposition party; the group is led
by Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim, whose family is prominent in the clerical ranks and
the opposition to Saddam Hussein’s regime. In principle, this is a very welcome
development as successful parliamentary systems need an opposition to monitor
and act as a check on the party in power. But only time will tell if the
Al-Hikmah Movement will play this role or turn into another spoke in the wheel
of the Iraqi political process. Although Al-Hikmah does not have enough votes
to force a no-confidence vote in the parliament to overthrow the government, it
is working toward forming a larger parliamentary coalition to achieve this
trump card. Given that Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi was appointed as a compromise
independent candidate, his lack of strong party affiliation may open him up to
attacks from the strongest contender if the opposition storm gathers more
strength. In this scenario, it could be impossible to sustain a government with
a strong opposition in the absence of a ruling party.The Need for Reconstruction and Unlocking Human PotentialIn
the meantime, post-conflict reconstruction remains a major challenge in Iraq.
Almost two years since Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State of Iraq and
al-Sham (ISIS) and reclaimed all lost territories, many war-torn towns are
still waiting for serious reconstruction efforts and for their displaced
population to return to normal life. This is not due to the government’s lack
of will, but is rather due to a lack of resources. Iraq remains a rentier
state, with oil revenues making up almost the entire annual budget. At the
current level of oil exports, there is not enough money to run the state and
pay the reconstruction bills. Iraqi leaders must develop serious plans for
creating a diversified, vibrant economy with an effective private sector to
unlock human potential. If public sector hiring continues at the current high
levels, the state will collapse before it can absorb a fraction of the
unemployed Iraqi workforce. Many potential sectors where serious economic gains
can be made that so far remain abandoned can be revitalized by Iraq or with
help from the international community; agriculture, tourism, transportation,
trade, services, and the full utilization of human capital, to name a few.Now
that Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi’s government is complete—except for the
Ministry of Education, which is now ably run by the Minister of Higher
Education—it is time to move ahead with improved governance, anti-corruption
measures, and a serious focus on the economy. One prudent departure from the
previous administrations would be to change the philosophy of governance from
unachievable elaborate plans and adopt a new style of governance that
establishes a proven record of sustained small, but significant,
accomplishments to restore public confidence in the government. A well-designed
infrastructure program that is compatible with the capacity and resources of
the government with a reasonably quick timeline and with clearly defined,
achievable goals is the only realistic path for Iraq in the foreseeable future.
If elaborate, long term projects must be pursued, they should be broken into
stages to ensure efficiency and transparency.
