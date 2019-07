Parliament Voted to Complete Iraq’s Cabinet: What’s Next?

2019/07/02 | 00:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Abbas KadhimSince the ratification of Iraq’s constitution in 2005, thegovernment formation has been an excruciatingly protracted process. While theconstitution does not require a specific distribution of appointments by sector ethnicity, the multitude of political blocs and the ethno-sectarian interestnetworks forced an allotment of cabinet positions among the diverse componentsof the Iraqi population. While inclusive governance is an admirable goal, itcan be a formula for failure when merit is sacrificed for the sake of meetingethno-sectarian quotas. With only a few exceptions, Iraqi ministries have beentreated as fiefdoms to be controlled by the ministers or their parties and facelittle accountability or transparency requirements. Even in the few cases whenministers have resigned—or were removed from office for proven corruption ormismanagement of public funds—they later returned to senior political positionsor left the country unscathed. For this reason, filling cabinet posts hasturned into ferocious horse-trading among influential Iraqi leaders. Thelast government formation was no exception. To their credit, some politicalblocs gave Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi liberty to choose professional technocratsfor their shares of ministry posts, which he ably did, but others insisted onpresenting their own nominees in continuation of the entrenched interest-basedtradition. Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi secured parliamentary confidence in hiscabinet in October 2018, but eight ministries remained unfilled because noconsensus was reached on the proposed names. Four ministers were subsequentlyconfirmed, while four others, including the powerful ministries of interior anddefense, lingered in the parliament for eight months. On June 24,parliament voted to confirm the ministers of interior, defense, andjustice. The candidate for the Ministry of Education was rejected and a newcandidate needs to be nominated.Nowthat the government is almost fully formed, the prospects of good governancestill remain subject to many variables. As the summer heat scales up tounbearable degrees, the most important indicator of popular satisfaction willbe the electricity supply. The current government inherited a depletedelectricity system and a ministry with a longstanding record of corruption andincompetence. Several helpful measures were taken in the past few months toaddress the ministry’s structure and raise capacity, including thecompletion of a few previously unfinished projects that added to the powersupply as well as the signing of a new contract with Siemens to makesome cross-sector improvements in power generation, transport, anddistribution. The renewal of the US waiver to continue importing gas andelectricity from Iran until September also aided Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi’sgovernment. If the electricity supply improves noticeably this year, and asatisfactory trajectory is established for the coming years, this will increasethe likelihood that Iraq’s government will be viewed as effective.Gathering Storm Clouds: New Opposition AfootDespitethe positive developments on the electricity front, there is a gathering stormin Iraqi politics that has vaguely begun taking shape following the Al-HikmahMovement’s announcement that it is an opposition party; the group is ledby Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim, whose family is prominent in the clerical ranks andthe opposition to Saddam Hussein’s regime. In principle, this is a very welcomedevelopment as successful parliamentary systems need an opposition to monitorand act as a check on the party in power. But only time will tell if theAl-Hikmah Movement will play this role or turn into another spoke in the wheelof the Iraqi political process. Although Al-Hikmah does not have enough votesto force a no-confidence vote in the parliament to overthrow the government, itis working toward forming a larger parliamentary coalition to achieve thistrump card. Given that Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi was appointed as a compromiseindependent candidate, his lack of strong party affiliation may open him up toattacks from the strongest contender if the opposition storm gathers morestrength. In this scenario, it could be impossible to sustain a government witha strong opposition in the absence of a ruling party.The Need for Reconstruction and Unlocking Human PotentialInthe meantime, post-conflict reconstruction remains a major challenge in Iraq.Almost two years since Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State of Iraq andal-Sham (ISIS) and reclaimed all lost territories, many war-torn towns arestill waiting for serious reconstruction efforts and for their displacedpopulation to return to normal life. This is not due to the government’s lackof will, but is rather due to a lack of resources. Iraq remains a rentierstate, with oil revenues making up almost the entire annual budget. At thecurrent level of oil exports, there is not enough money to run the state andpay the reconstruction bills. Iraqi leaders must develop serious plans forcreating a diversified, vibrant economy with an effective private sector tounlock human potential. If public sector hiring continues at the current highlevels, the state will collapse before it can absorb a fraction of theunemployed Iraqi workforce. Many potential sectors where serious economic gainscan be made that so far remain abandoned can be revitalized by Iraq or withhelp from the international community; agriculture, tourism, transportation,trade, services, and the full utilization of human capital, to name a few.Nowthat Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi’s government is complete—except for theMinistry of Education, which is now ably run by the Minister of HigherEducation—it is time to move ahead with improved governance, anti-corruptionmeasures, and a serious focus on the economy. One prudent departure from theprevious administrations would be to change the philosophy of governance fromunachievable elaborate plans and adopt a new style of governance thatestablishes a proven record of sustained small, but significant,accomplishments to restore public confidence in the government. A well-designedinfrastructure program that is compatible with the capacity and resources ofthe government with a reasonably quick timeline and with clearly defined,achievable goals is the only realistic path for Iraq in the foreseeable future.If elaborate, long term projects must be pursued, they should be broken intostages to ensure efficiency and transparency.