Iraq Confirms April Oil Exports of $7.7bn

2023/05/29 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for April: Total exports of crude oil in April: 98,634,947 barrels Revenues from April's crude oil exports: $7.699 billion Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for all of April's crude oil exports, as exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan […]

