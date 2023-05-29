Sisi stresses Egypt's keenness to preserve Iraq's security, stability

2023/05/29 | 06:56 - Source: Iraq News

CAIRO - 28 May 2023: President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to preserve Iraq's safety, security and stability, and support the country's efforts to achieve development and progress.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting on Sunday with Ammar al Hakim, the head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Director of the General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel and Iraqi Ambassador in Cairo Ahmed Al Dulaimi, said Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmi.President Sisi lauded Hakim's constructive part in maintaining stability and balance in Iraq.On his part, the head of the National Wisdom Movement highly valued President Sisi's wise leadership at the domestic, regional and international levels.Hakim also praised Egypt's role as a pivotal pillar and a key guarantor for safeguarding stability in the Islamic and Arab region as a whole, affirming that Baghdad looks forward to boosting close historical ties with Cairo.The National Wisdom Movement leader stated that Iraq seeks to benefit from Egypt's development experience in different fields.The spokesman explained that the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq, as well as regional issues of common concern.