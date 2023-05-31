Oil Prices Decline on Stronger U.S. Dollar and Weaker Chinese Demand Data

2023/05/31 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News



dollar and concerns over weakening demand following disappointing data from China, the world's top oil importer.



Basra crude prices dropped over 1% as global oil prices retreated.



Basra Heavy crude prices decreased by $1.05, or 1.37%, settling at $72.01.



Similarly, Basra medium crude prices declined by $1.05, or 1.38%, reaching $75.16.



Brent crude futures for August delivery were down $1.29, or 1.75%, trading at $72.42 per barrel.



Meanwhile, U.S.



West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $1.28, or 1.84%, reaching $68.18.



Brent's July contract expires on Wednesday, and the U.S.



