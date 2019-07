White House warns Iran over breach of enriched uranium limit

2019/07/02 | 13:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The White House on Monday issued awarning to Iran after the country announced it surpassed limits onenriched uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.“Maximumpressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter theircourse of action,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in astatement. “The regime must end its nuclear ambitions and its malign behavior.”Tehran saidhours earlier it had exceeded the amount of low-enriched uranium it isallowed to stockpile under the Obama-era deal, from which PresidentTrump withdrew the U.S. last year.Themove was a bid to convince Europe, Russia and China to provide relief from U.S.sanctions, but the statement is a signal that the president is not prepared toback down and de-escalate tensions with Iran.Itmarked the first time that Iran breached the terms of the deal, but the WhiteHouse argued in a strangely worded phrase that “there is little doubt that evenbefore the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms.” Administrationofficials and Republican lawmakers have argued Tehran’s support for militantgroups and involvement in Middle East conflicts constitute violations of thespirit of the pact.Iranagreed to cap its stockpile low-enriched uranium at 300 kilograms, one ofseveral restrictions on its nuclear activities, in exchange for lifting almostall international sanctions. Iranian officials said they are violating theterms of the deal because the U.S. withdrew and reimposed sanctions onTehran.