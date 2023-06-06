Iraq Reaffirms OPEC+ Cuts to Oil Production

2023/06/06 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil has affirmed Iraq's commitment to the OPEC+ agreement and the extension of the voluntary cut in oil production that was approved in April for the year 2023.Speaking at a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Hayan Abdul-Ghani said Iraq will continue its voluntary reduction of […]

