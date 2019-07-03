عربي | كوردى


Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - June 2019

2019/07/03 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Total (observed) arrivals – June: 2,262

Total (observed) arrivals – May: 2,533



Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - June: 429

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 456



Total occupancy of government centres – end June: 3,044

Total occupancy of government centres - end May: 3,020



Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end June: 3,797

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 3,592

