Home › Baghdad Post › Lebanon says issues still pending over sea border talks with Israel

Lebanon says issues still pending over sea border talks with Israel

2019/07/03 | 20:05



Israel be implemented only as part of a wider package including the land



border, and wants this in writing, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday.Senior US official David Satterfield has been shuttling



between Lebanon and Israel in an effort to launch the talks between the countries,



which have remained formally in a state of war since Israel was founded in



1948.Settling the maritime dispute could help both countries



exploit offshore energy reserves. Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steintiz said



on June 19 he expected US-mediated talks to start within a month.But Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, speaking to MPs



in his parliamentary bloc on Wednesday, said two issues were still pending and



hoped that “work will be done toward solving them”, one of the MPs, Ali Bazzi,



said in televised comments.“The first matter is related to the linking of the land and



sea (borders),” Bazzi said. “The American position was talking about a verbal



agreement, but everyone knows the stance of Speaker Berri on this issue – we



don’t even trust Israel in a written agreement, let alone an oral one,” he



said.Lebanon also wants the United Nations to sponsor the talks



rather than simply host them, Bazzi cited Berri as saying.A statement from Berri’s office on Tuesday said Lebanon



wants the UN representative in Lebanon to sponsor the meetings “to deny the



Israeli enemy the opportunity of snatching Lebanese rights.”A senior Israeli official has said that a UN peacekeeper



position at Naqoura in southern Lebanon would be a possible venue for the US-mediated



talks.Berri, Lebanon’s point person with Satterfield, is a close



ally of the powerful Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, a political and military



organization backed by Iran that has fought numerous conflicts with Israeli.Steinitz said it was likely that as soon as the talks begin,



energy groups operating in both Israeli and Lebanese waters would be able to



carry out the first seismological survey of the disputed area.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Lebanon insists any demarcation of its sea boundary withIsrael be implemented only as part of a wider package including the landborder, and wants this in writing, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday.Senior US official David Satterfield has been shuttlingbetween Lebanon and Israel in an effort to launch the talks between the countries,which have remained formally in a state of war since Israel was founded in1948.Settling the maritime dispute could help both countriesexploit offshore energy reserves. Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steintiz saidon June 19 he expected US-mediated talks to start within a month.But Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, speaking to MPsin his parliamentary bloc on Wednesday, said two issues were still pending andhoped that “work will be done toward solving them”, one of the MPs, Ali Bazzi,said in televised comments.“The first matter is related to the linking of the land andsea (borders),” Bazzi said. “The American position was talking about a verbalagreement, but everyone knows the stance of Speaker Berri on this issue – wedon’t even trust Israel in a written agreement, let alone an oral one,” hesaid.Lebanon also wants the United Nations to sponsor the talksrather than simply host them, Bazzi cited Berri as saying.A statement from Berri’s office on Tuesday said Lebanonwants the UN representative in Lebanon to sponsor the meetings “to deny theIsraeli enemy the opportunity of snatching Lebanese rights.”A senior Israeli official has said that a UN peacekeeperposition at Naqoura in southern Lebanon would be a possible venue for the US-mediatedtalks.Berri, Lebanon’s point person with Satterfield, is a closeally of the powerful Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, a political and militaryorganization backed by Iran that has fought numerous conflicts with Israeli.Steinitz said it was likely that as soon as the talks begin,energy groups operating in both Israeli and Lebanese waters would be able tocarry out the first seismological survey of the disputed area.