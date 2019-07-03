Lebanon says issues still pending over sea border talks with Israel

عربي | كوردى


(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanon insists any demarcation of its sea boundary with

Israel be implemented only as part of a wider package including the land

border, and wants this in writing, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday.Senior US official David Satterfield has been shuttling

between Lebanon and Israel in an effort to launch the talks between the countries,

which have remained formally in a state of war since Israel was founded in

1948.Settling the maritime dispute could help both countries

exploit offshore energy reserves. Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steintiz said

on June 19 he expected US-mediated talks to start within a month.But Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, speaking to MPs

in his parliamentary bloc on Wednesday, said two issues were still pending and

hoped that “work will be done toward solving them”, one of the MPs, Ali Bazzi,

said in televised comments.“The first matter is related to the linking of the land and

sea (borders),” Bazzi said. “The American position was talking about a verbal

agreement, but everyone knows the stance of Speaker Berri on this issue – we

don’t even trust Israel in a written agreement, let alone an oral one,” he

said.Lebanon also wants the United Nations to sponsor the talks

rather than simply host them, Bazzi cited Berri as saying.A statement from Berri’s office on Tuesday said Lebanon

wants the UN representative in Lebanon to sponsor the meetings “to deny the

Israeli enemy the opportunity of snatching Lebanese rights.”A senior Israeli official has said that a UN peacekeeper

position at Naqoura in southern Lebanon would be a possible venue for the US-mediated

talks.Berri, Lebanon’s point person with Satterfield, is a close

ally of the powerful Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, a political and military

organization backed by Iran that has fought numerous conflicts with Israeli.Steinitz said it was likely that as soon as the talks begin,

energy groups operating in both Israeli and Lebanese waters would be able to

carry out the first seismological survey of the disputed area.



