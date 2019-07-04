عربي | كوردى


Al-Halbosi tweets about enlisting Babel as the World Heritage

2019/07/04 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Babel Civilization is the greatness of human mind. It returns to 7000 years ago where art, mindset, architecture, legislations and law were accomplished. Bebel and the Hanging Gardens are the jewels of history. To vote for enlisting it in the world heritage during UNISCO Baku Conference, is a protection to the human heritage as well.











