MOI: Arresting 4 terrorists in Nineveh

2019/07/04 | 23:30
INA – NINEVEH



Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that 4 terrorists of Daesh groups were arrested in Nineveh.



The 4 terrorists were working in the so-called “Al-Jund Office” during Daesh control in Mosul.



The arrest occurred during an operation by the Emergency Regiment 12, Nineveh Police on the left bank of the city.









