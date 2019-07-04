MOI: Arresting 4 terrorists in Nineveh

2019/07/04 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – NINEVEH
Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that 4 terrorists of Daesh groups were arrested in Nineveh.
The 4 terrorists were working in the so-called “Al-Jund Office” during Daesh control in Mosul.
The arrest occurred during an operation by the Emergency Regiment 12, Nineveh Police on the left bank of the city.
INA – NINEVEH
Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that 4 terrorists of Daesh groups were arrested in Nineveh.
The 4 terrorists were working in the so-called “Al-Jund Office” during Daesh control in Mosul.
The arrest occurred during an operation by the Emergency Regiment 12, Nineveh Police on the left bank of the city.