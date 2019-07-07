Roadside bombs explode in Iraq's Basra

2019/07/07 | 11:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN) Local official said that on Saturday, three roadside bombs hit a convoy of a foreign logistics company near a border town in Iraq's southern city of Basra.Talib al-Husouna, mayor of Safwan said that, the incident happened in the hours of daylight about two km away from the town of Safwan, when three planted roadside bombs 100 meters away from each other, exploded by the convey of a logistics company transporting food for diplomatic missions, said Talib al-Husouna, mayor of Safwan.Al-Husouna also said that a non-Iraqi Arab driver of a truck was a little injured and some other vehicles were also slightly damaged in the explosion, and then he added that the Iraqi security forces sealed off the scene and began an investigation into the incident.A Katyusha rocket landed on a headquarters of the Iraqi Oil Drilling Company near a site hosting several global oil companies, including the U.S. ExxonMobil, on June 19 in Basra.MENAFN0707201900450000ID1098731425