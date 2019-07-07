Home › Baghdad Post › Adviser warns Tehran could seize UK oil tanker if Iranian ship not released

Adviser warns Tehran could seize UK oil tanker if Iranian ship not released

2019/07/07 | 17:45



A



former senior commander with Iran's Revolutionary



Guard Corps has warned it would be Tehran's "duty" to seize a British



oil tanker if the Iranian tanker being held in Gibraltar is not released.The



vessel was stormed by British Royal Marines and



Gibraltar port and law enforcement agencies in the early hours of Thursday



morning as it was believed to have been carrying oil to Syria, in



possible violation of European Union sanctions.Mohsen



Rezaee, who is currently Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council -- an



advisory body to Iran's Supreme Leader -- tweeted that "if the UK does not



release the Iranian oil tanker, our officials are duty-bound to reciprocate and



seize a British oil tanker."Rezaee



previously served as commander of the IRGC and it is unclear if he's currently



involved in military decision making.The



British Foreign and Commonwealth Office told CNN it had no comment, at the



moment, in response to the tweet.Gibraltar's



government said in a statement Friday that it is extending the detention of the



supertanker by 14 days after obtaining an order from the British territory's



Supreme Court."The



Supreme Court has issued today's order on the basis that there are reasonable



grounds to consider that the detention of the Grace 1 is required for the



purposes of compliance with the EU Regulation 36/2012 on sanctions on



Syria," the statement said.On



Thursday Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said territory authorities



had reason to believe the Grace 1 "was carrying its shipment of crude oil



to the Baniyas Refinery in Syria."He



added that the refinery "is the property of an entity that is subject to



European Union sanctions against Syria."The EU



imposed a number of financial, trade and transport sanctions against Syrian



President Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2011 in response to "the



continuing brutal campaign" against its own people.The



Syrian government has yet to respond to the incident.A



senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official and Spain's acting foreign minister



Josep Borrell both said the United States had asked the UK to intercept the



ship.However,



Gibraltar's government said in a statement that there was "no political



request at any time from any government" that the vessel should be



detained."The



decisions of Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar were taken totally



independently, based on breaches of existing law and not at all based on



extraneous political considerations," the statement read, adding that they



"were certainly not decisions taken at the political behest or instruction



of any other state or of any third party."While several online shipping trackers say the vessel was



sailing under the flag of Panama, the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) said in a



statement that Grace 1's registry was canceled on May 29 after it was notified



the ship may be participating or linked to financing terrorism."The PMA ... was notified of the international alert



regarding the vessel GRACE 1, which indicated that this vessel might be



participating or being linked to the Financing of Terrorism, or in support of



the destabilizing activities of certain regions led by terrorist groups,"



the PMA said.Seizure



of vessel 'illegal,' Iran saysOn Thursday the British ambassador to Tehran was summoned in



Iran over the "illegal" seizure of the oil tanker, a spokesman for



Iran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi tweeted.The operation was condemned by a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry



official, who called it "piracy," according to a report from the



semi-official Tasnim news agency on Friday.The official said the UK does not have the right to implement



its or the EU's unilateral sanctions against other nations "in an



extraterritorial manner" and called for the vessel to be released



immediately after it had been seized "at the behest of the US."Mousavi



said that that Grace 1's detainment could increase tensions in the Persian



Gulf, the state-run Press TV reported.The



ship is currently anchored off the coast of Gibraltar, a British overseas



territory on the edge of southern Spain.It



comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran. Earlier this



week, Iran announced it would stop complying with



several parts of the 2015 nuclear deal that the Trump



administration withdrew from last year.On



Thursday the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) welcomed what it called "firm



action by the Gibraltarian authorities, acting to enforce the EU Syria



sanctions regime."While



John Bolton, national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, also



chimed in with the tweet: "America & our allies will continue to



prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit



trade," he wrote.Tanker 'loaded Iranian oil months ago'In mid-April, the Grace 1 loaded up with Iranian oil and turned



off its tracking signals to avoid detection before sailing around the Cape of



Good Hope in southern Africa to the Strait of Gibraltar, according to an



article published in maritime publication Lloyds List earlier this



week."Any tanker with Iranian crude follows a similar pattern of



behavior: they do that by turning off their AIS transponder, turning it on and



off in order to circumvent being tracked," Michelle Wiese Bockmann, the



author of the article, told CNN on Thursday."They have deliberately taken measures to circumvent



identifying the ship's destination, location and cargo origin."Samir



Madani, co-founder of Tanker Trackers -- which monitors vessels through



satellite and maritime data -- told CNN that the Grace 1's journey around



Africa took two-and-a-half months, a month longer than usual. He added that he



did not believe the vessel was carrying crude oil but instead fuel oil from



Iran's Abadan Refinery."We



can also see that she is heavily laden in the water. Her hull is 22.5 meters



deep, meaning that she is carrying 2 million barrels of a very heavy liquid.



Heavier than crude oil," he said. "Not only that, but her previous



assignments were transfers of fuel oil in Umm Qasr (Iraq) and Khor Fakkan



(UAE)."Madani



also added that he believes the ship's destination was not Syria's Baniyas



Refinery as the waters would be too shallow for the vessel to enter."Instead,



we believe that the fuel oil was intended for ship-to-ship transfers to other



vessels within Syria's maritime borders," Madani said.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-former senior commander with Iran's RevolutionaryGuard Corps has warned it would be Tehran's "duty" to seize a Britishoil tanker if the Iranian tanker being held in Gibraltar is not released.Thevessel was stormed by British Royal Marines andGibraltar port and law enforcement agencies in the early hours of Thursdaymorning as it was believed to have been carrying oil to Syria, inpossible violation of European Union sanctions.MohsenRezaee, who is currently Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council -- anadvisory body to Iran's Supreme Leader -- tweeted that "if the UK does notrelease the Iranian oil tanker, our officials are duty-bound to reciprocate andseize a British oil tanker."Rezaeepreviously served as commander of the IRGC and it is unclear if he's currentlyinvolved in military decision making.TheBritish Foreign and Commonwealth Office told CNN it had no comment, at themoment, in response to the tweet.Gibraltar'sgovernment said in a statement Friday that it is extending the detention of thesupertanker by 14 days after obtaining an order from the British territory'sSupreme Court."TheSupreme Court has issued today's order on the basis that there are reasonablegrounds to consider that the detention of the Grace 1 is required for thepurposes of compliance with the EU Regulation 36/2012 on sanctions onSyria," the statement said.OnThursday Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said territory authoritieshad reason to believe the Grace 1 "was carrying its shipment of crude oilto the Baniyas Refinery in Syria."Headded that the refinery "is the property of an entity that is subject toEuropean Union sanctions against Syria."The EUimposed a number of financial, trade and transport sanctions against SyrianPresident Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2011 in response to "thecontinuing brutal campaign" against its own people.TheSyrian government has yet to respond to the incident.Asenior Iranian Foreign Ministry official and Spain's acting foreign ministerJosep Borrell both said the United States had asked the UK to intercept theship.However,Gibraltar's government said in a statement that there was "no politicalrequest at any time from any government" that the vessel should bedetained."Thedecisions of Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar were taken totallyindependently, based on breaches of existing law and not at all based onextraneous political considerations," the statement read, adding that they"were certainly not decisions taken at the political behest or instructionof any other state or of any third party."While several online shipping trackers say the vessel wassailing under the flag of Panama, the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) said in astatement that Grace 1's registry was canceled on May 29 after it was notifiedthe ship may be participating or linked to financing terrorism."The PMA ... was notified of the international alertregarding the vessel GRACE 1, which indicated that this vessel might beparticipating or being linked to the Financing of Terrorism, or in support ofthe destabilizing activities of certain regions led by terrorist groups,"the PMA said.Seizureof vessel 'illegal,' Iran saysOn Thursday the British ambassador to Tehran was summoned inIran over the "illegal" seizure of the oil tanker, a spokesman forIran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi tweeted.The operation was condemned by a senior Iranian Foreign Ministryofficial, who called it "piracy," according to a report from thesemi-official Tasnim news agency on Friday.The official said the UK does not have the right to implementits or the EU's unilateral sanctions against other nations "in anextraterritorial manner" and called for the vessel to be releasedimmediately after it had been seized "at the behest of the US."Mousavisaid that that Grace 1's detainment could increase tensions in the PersianGulf, the state-run Press TV reported.Theship is currently anchored off the coast of Gibraltar, a British overseasterritory on the edge of southern Spain.Itcomes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran. Earlier thisweek, Iran announced it would stop complying withseveral parts of the 2015 nuclear deal that the Trumpadministration withdrew from last year.OnThursday the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) welcomed what it called "firmaction by the Gibraltarian authorities, acting to enforce the EU Syriasanctions regime."WhileJohn Bolton, national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, alsochimed in with the tweet: "America & our allies will continue toprevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicittrade," he wrote.Tanker 'loaded Iranian oil months ago'In mid-April, the Grace 1 loaded up with Iranian oil and turnedoff its tracking signals to avoid detection before sailing around the Cape ofGood Hope in southern Africa to the Strait of Gibraltar, according to anarticle published in maritime publication Lloyds List earlier thisweek."Any tanker with Iranian crude follows a similar pattern ofbehavior: they do that by turning off their AIS transponder, turning it on andoff in order to circumvent being tracked," Michelle Wiese Bockmann, theauthor of the article, told CNN on Thursday."They have deliberately taken measures to circumventidentifying the ship's destination, location and cargo origin."SamirMadani, co-founder of Tanker Trackers -- which monitors vessels throughsatellite and maritime data -- told CNN that the Grace 1's journey aroundAfrica took two-and-a-half months, a month longer than usual. He added that hedid not believe the vessel was carrying crude oil but instead fuel oil fromIran's Abadan Refinery."Wecan also see that she is heavily laden in the water. Her hull is 22.5 metersdeep, meaning that she is carrying 2 million barrels of a very heavy liquid.Heavier than crude oil," he said. "Not only that, but her previousassignments were transfers of fuel oil in Umm Qasr (Iraq) and Khor Fakkan(UAE)."Madanialso added that he believes the ship's destination was not Syria's BaniyasRefinery as the waters would be too shallow for the vessel to enter."Instead,we believe that the fuel oil was intended for ship-to-ship transfers to othervessels within Syria's maritime borders," Madani said.