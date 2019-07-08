Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdistan President to meet Macron in Paris on Wednesday

Kurdistan President to meet Macron in Paris on Wednesday

Nechirvan Barzani during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. (Photo: Archive)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Wednesday, Barzani’s press office announced on Monday.



The visit is in response to an official invitation from Macron, according to the statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency’s press office.



The two presidents will discuss bilateral relations between France, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq as well as the recent developments in the region, the statement added.



It is Barzani’s first trip to France since he was elected as president on June 10.



Editing by Nadia Riva











