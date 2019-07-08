President Salih Receives German Ambassador to Iraq

2019/07/08 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih received the German Ambassador to Iraq Cyril Nun, on the occasion of the end of his duties, in Baghdad on Monday.
Salih praised the Ambassador's efforts during the period of his work in Iraq in order to develop relations between the two countries, wishing him success in his next tasks.
The President commended Germany's attitudes supporting Iraq and its role in promoting stability, paying tribute to its contributing to providing humanitarian assistances particularly in the area of the relief to IDPs.
For his part, the German Ambassador affirmed his country's intention to consolidate the relations with Iraq and boost the joint cooperation frameworks between the both countries in all areas.
