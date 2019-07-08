Masrour Barzani submits final slate of Kurdistan cabinet nominees

2019/07/08 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Masrour Barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister-designate, 2018. Photo: Masrour’s Twitter
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani submitted nominations for ministerial positions to the Kurdistan Parliament on Monday.
The list of all candidates has been submitted to the parliament, “except the name of the candidate for the Ministry of Natural Resources, which will be filled later in a near future,” the statement by Barzani’s press office reads.
“We hope all the ministerial candidates will gain the confidence of Parliament” to start serving the people of the Kurdistan Region as soon as possible, the statement added.
The Kurdistan Parliament will convene on Wednesday to approve the nominees of the new KRG cabinet, according to a communiqué issued by Speaker Vala Farid.
The ministerial nominations are as follows:
Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG
Farsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Justice
Shorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of Peshmerga
Rebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of Interior
Awat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and Economy
Saman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of Health
Alan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of Education
Dana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and Reconstruction
Sasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and Tourism
Aram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
Dara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of Planning
Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social Affairs
Mohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and Youth
Abdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and Anfal
Begard Dilshad Shukrallah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Kamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and Industries
Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and Communications
Pishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs
Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of Electricity
Khalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region Minister
Aydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region Minister
Vala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region Minister
The Minister of Natural Resources has not been named in the nomination list for Barzani’s cabinet. The premier-designate, however, said the position would be filled in the near future.
“The parties participating in the new cabinet changed their candidates up until the last moment,” he added.
The Prime Minister-designate has only three days left to form his cabinet. On June 12, 2019, the President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a formal letter asking the prime minister-designate to form the new KRG cabinet gave him 30 days.
In September 2018, Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 21 seats and Gorran (Change) Movement with 12.
