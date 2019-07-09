British Museum to return looted artifacts to Iraq, Afghanistan

2019/07/09 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The items date back between the fourth and sixth centuries AD. They would be set on temporary display in London before being sent back to the National Museum of Afghanistan.
“War, conflict, climate change, globalisation, poverty and migration all play a part in the threats to cultural heritage,” said Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum.
“The museum adopts a systematic approach, working with many colleagues across the world to help preserve, train, conserve, document and understand material culture.”
“Sadly, this work is more essential now than ever and the museum will continue and increase its efforts to assist colleagues globally in the preservation and celebration of their cultural heritage.”
The museum is also working with other antiquities authorities and agencies on a project called Circulating Artifacts to identify and return trafficked artifacts back to Egypt and Sudan.
British authorities over the past year have seized about 700 illegal artifacts looted from Egypt and Sudan, according to the museum.
