Charity begins at the pub: London bar seeks 'most ethical' title

2019/07/10 | 08:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Employingthe homeless and offering beer brewed from leftover bread, "The GreenVic" in London's trendy Shoreditch district is aiming to be the world'smost ethical pub.Openfor an initial three months, founder Randy Rampersad has secured enough fundingto buy second-hand furniture, soap made by the blind, toilet rolls fromrecycled paper and drinks supplied by social enterprises that donate tocharity.Helaunched the project hoping to enable the average pub-goer to give to charitywithout having to change their daily routine. The pub employs the homeless andthose with disabilities. Food is all plant-based and it avoids sending anythingto landfill by recycling and composting."Everysingle drink you buy goes towards a different charity," Rampersad, 35, toldReuters. "The soap in the toilets, the toilet paper, the staff uniform,all of them help either the homeless or give money back to charity aswell."Thedrinks menu has ties to over 40 different charities.