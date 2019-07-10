عربي | كوردى


Charity begins at the pub: London bar seeks 'most ethical' title

2019/07/10 | 08:00
Employing

the homeless and offering beer brewed from leftover bread, "The Green

Vic" in London's trendy Shoreditch district is aiming to be the world's

most ethical pub.Open

for an initial three months, founder Randy Rampersad has secured enough funding

to buy second-hand furniture, soap made by the blind, toilet rolls from

recycled paper and drinks supplied by social enterprises that donate to

charity.He

launched the project hoping to enable the average pub-goer to give to charity

without having to change their daily routine. The pub employs the homeless and

those with disabilities. Food is all plant-based and it avoids sending anything

to landfill by recycling and composting."Every

single drink you buy goes towards a different charity," Rampersad, 35, told

Reuters. "The soap in the toilets, the toilet paper, the staff uniform,

all of them help either the homeless or give money back to charity as

well."The

drinks menu has ties to over 40 different charities.





