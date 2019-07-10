Charity begins at the pub: London bar seeks 'most ethical' title

2019/07/10 | 08:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Employing
the homeless and offering beer brewed from leftover bread, "The Green
Vic" in London's trendy Shoreditch district is aiming to be the world's
most ethical pub.Open
for an initial three months, founder Randy Rampersad has secured enough funding
to buy second-hand furniture, soap made by the blind, toilet rolls from
recycled paper and drinks supplied by social enterprises that donate to
charity.He
launched the project hoping to enable the average pub-goer to give to charity
without having to change their daily routine. The pub employs the homeless and
those with disabilities. Food is all plant-based and it avoids sending anything
to landfill by recycling and composting."Every
single drink you buy goes towards a different charity," Rampersad, 35, told
Reuters. "The soap in the toilets, the toilet paper, the staff uniform,
all of them help either the homeless or give money back to charity as
well."The
drinks menu has ties to over 40 different charities.
