Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says sanctions on Iran to be cranked up 'substantially'

Trump says sanctions on Iran to be cranked up 'substantially'

2019/07/10 | 20:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US President Donald Trump accused Iran on Wednesday ofsecretly enriching uranium for a long time and said US sanctions would beincreased “substantially” soon, as the UN nuclear watchdog held an emergencymeeting on Tehran’s breach of a nuclear deal.Washington used the session of the International AtomicEnergy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors to accuse Iran of extortion afterit inched past the deal’s limit on enrichment levels, while still offering tohold talks with Tehran.Iran says it is reacting to harsh US economic sanctionsimposed on Tehran since Trump pulled out of world powers’ 2015 nuclear accordwith the Iranian regime last year, and says all its steps were reversible ifWashington returned to the deal.“Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’ in totalviolation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and theObama Administration,” Trump said on Twitter.“Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number ofyears. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!”While Iran was found to have had covert enrichment siteslong before the nuclear accord, the deal also imposed the most intrusivenuclear supervision on Iran of any country, and there has been no serioussuggestion Iran is secretly enriching now.The deal confines enrichment in Iran to its Natanz site,which was itself exposed in 2003. Any clandestine enrichment elsewhere would bea grave breach of the deal. It was not immediately clear from Trump’s commentswhether he was referring to previous, long-known activities or making a newallegation.The US statement, made just hours before Trump’s tweet,made no mention of either secret enrichment or an imminent tightening ofsanctions.Iran’s IAEA ambassador said in a German newspaper interviewpublished on Wednesday that Tehran intended to preserve the nuclear deal withmajor powers if all other signatories honored their commitments under it.“Everything can be reversed within a single hour – if allof our partners in the treaty would just fulfill their obligations in the sameway,” Gharib Abadi was quoted by the weekly Die Zeit as saying.In the past two weeks Iran has breached two limits pivotalto the 2015 deal, which aimed to extended the time Iran would need to obtainenough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, if it chose to do so, to a yearfrom around 2-3 months.President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran’s moveswere permissible under the deal, rebuffing a warning by European powers tocontinue compliance.The Trump administration says it is open to negotiationswith Iran on a more far-reaching agreement on nuclear and security issues. ButIran says it must first be able to export as much oil as it did before the USwithdrawal.Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen sharply,culminating in a plan for US air strikes on Iran last month that were calledoff at the last minute.“There is no credible reason for Iran to expand its nuclearprogram, and there is no way to read this as anything other than a crude andtransparent attempt to extort payments from the international community,” saida Trump administration statement issued at the closed-door session of the IAEAboard in Vienna.“We call on Iran to reverse its recent nuclear steps andcease any plans for further advancements in the future. The United States hasmade clear that we are open to negotiation without preconditions, and that weare offering Iran the possibility of a full normalization of relations.”Iran says it will continue to breach the deal’s caps one byone until it receives the economic windfall – trade and investment deals withthe wider world – promised under terms of the agreement.IRAN RAISING ENRICHMENT LEVELIn a separate closed-door meeting with member states onWednesday, IAEA inspectors confirmed that Iran was now enriching uranium to4.5% purity, above the 3.67% limit set by its deal. This would be Iran’s secondbreach of the deal in as many weeks, diplomats familiar with the figures said.However, that is still far below the 20% to which Iranrefined uranium before the deal, and the roughly 90% needed to yield bomb-gradenuclear fuel.“The latest steps indicate that Tehran’s leadership hasmade a decision to move onto the offensive to create leverage vis-a-vis theinternational community and bring about a solution to its constraints,” aWestern intelligence source told Reuters.Washington is set on isolating Iran to force it tonegotiate stricter limits on its nuclear program and, for the first time, toaddress calls to curb its ballistic missile program and its role around theconflict-ridden Middle East.EUROPEAN POWERS IN DILEMMADiplomats from several countries on the IAEA board saidthat while fiery exchanges between the Iranian and US envoys were likely at themeeting at agency headquarters, they did not expect the board to take anyconcrete action.While Iran has breached the terms of the deal which theIAEA is policing, the IAEA is not a party to the deal and Iran has not violatedthe Safeguards Agreement binding it to the agency.Britain, France and Germany are considering their nextmove, torn between the urge to show their displeasure at Iran’s breach of thedeal and wanting to keep alive a pact that signatories in 2015 touted as vitalto preventing wider war in the Middle East.