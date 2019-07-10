Home › Iraq News › German Court Sentences Iraqi Man to Life in Prison for Rape, Murder of Jewish…

German Court Sentences Iraqi Man to Life in Prison for Rape, Murder of Jewish…

2019/07/10 | 22:55



_avp.push({ tagid: article_top_ad_tagid, alias: '/', type: 'banner', zid: ThisAdID, pid: 16, onscroll: 0 }); Because the presiding judge found that Bashar committed a “coldblooded murder,” showed “neither remorse nor empathy,” and “voiced no sincere word of regret” during the trial, the crime was designated one of exceptional severity. As such, there will be no parole after 15 years, as is usually the case in Germany.A psychiatrist testified during the trial that Bashar was diagnosed with a personality disorder and is incapable of empathy.Bashar, whose application for asylum was rejected by Germany, is also on trial to face accusations of raping an 11-year-old girl.Advertisement');



_avp.push({ tagid: article_top_ad_tagid, alias: '/', type: 'banner', zid: ThisAdID, pid: 16, onscroll: 25 }); (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Photo Credit: German policeRape-murder suspect Ali Bashar fled back to Iraq but was returned to Germany by Kurdish security forces.German Justice Juergen Bonk has sentenced 22-year-old Iraqi killer Ali Bashar to life in prison without parole for the exceptionally vicious beating, rape and murder of 14-year-old Susanna Feldman, a young Jewish girl, in May of last year in Wiesbaden.Feldman’s body was found weeks later, on June 6, in a shallow grave covered with leaves, twigs and soil, in a wooded area near the railroad tracks.Advertisement ');_avp.push({ tagid: article_top_ad_tagid, alias: '/', type: 'banner', zid: ThisAdID, pid: 16, onscroll: 0 }); Because the presiding judge found that Bashar committed a “coldblooded murder,” showed “neither remorse nor empathy,” and “voiced no sincere word of regret” during the trial, the crime was designated one of exceptional severity. As such, there will be no parole after 15 years, as is usually the case in Germany.A psychiatrist testified during the trial that Bashar was diagnosed with a personality disorder and is incapable of empathy.Bashar, whose application for asylum was rejected by Germany, is also on trial to face accusations of raping an 11-year-old girl.Advertisement');_avp.push({ tagid: article_top_ad_tagid, alias: '/', type: 'banner', zid: ThisAdID, pid: 16, onscroll: 25 });