PM receives Siemens and General Electric CEOs

INA – BAGHDAD
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received the Head of Siemens Joe Kaeser on Wednesday.
During the meeting, both reviewed the program and plan of electricity sector that both agreed and signed on during the meeting between Abdul Mahdi and German Advisor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
PM asserted the importance to make a time table for both parties to do the commitments and apply the plans on time.
For his part, Siemens CEO confirmed that the company is keen on providing electric power and execute the plans o time.
On another meeting, PM received the Head of Electric Energy Joseph Anis and the accompanied delegation.
Both have reviewed the solutions to provide electrify to citizens and using the modern technology and the clean energy terms.
