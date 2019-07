Syrian Arab Republic: Camp Profile: Al Hol - Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, April-May 2019

2019/07/11 | 19:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: REACH InitiativeCountry: Iraq, Syrian Arab RepublicSummaryThis profile provides an overview of conditions in Al Hol camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 18 and 25 April. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 7% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management employees. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.BackgroundThe population of Al Hol camp, home to both Iraqi refugees and Syrian IDPs, increased byapproximately 680% following December 2018, due to large numbers of arrivals from communities inDeir-ez-Zor. This influx has put a strain on the available infrastructure and services.