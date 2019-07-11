Home › Baghdad Post › Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia coast rises to 58

2019/07/11 | 22:40



The death toll from a ship packed with migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast last weekend has risen to 58 after Tunisia recovered 38 bodies on Thursday, the Tunisian Red Crescent said.



More than 80 African migrants in total are feared to have drowned in the incident, in what would be one of the worst migrant boat disasters to date. The boat capsized after setting off for Europe from neighbouring Libya.











