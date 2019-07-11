عربي | كوردى


Fire put out in southern Iraqi refinery, operations unaffected -officials

2019/07/11 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Firefighters have put out a small fire at Shuaiba, one of Iraq's largest oil refineries, within 30 minutes of it starting and operations were not affected, two refinery officials said on Thursday.

The fire was due to leakage from one of the pipelines which caused a small pool of crude oil waste that was ignited by a spark, the officials said.

Located near the southern city of Basra, Shuaiba refines more than 200,000 barrels per day of crude. Iraq relies on Shuaiba, one of its three main refineries, especially as another of the three, Baiji, was damaged in the war with ISIS militants.

