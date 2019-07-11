Sudan's defense committee reveals a failed coup attempt

عربي | كوردى


2019/07/11 | 23:50
Sudan's security and defense committee said on Thursday that a coup attempt had been thwarted, Sudan TV reported. No more details were immediately available.

The committee is part of the ruling Transitional Military Council.





















