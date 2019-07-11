2019/07/11 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Thursday، 11 July 2019
11:48 PM
Sudan's defense committee reveals a failed coup attempt
Sudan's security and defense committee said on Thursday that a coup attempt had been thwarted, Sudan TV reported. No more details were immediately available.
The committee is part of the ruling Transitional Military Council.
