عربي | كوردى


Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran threat, sanctions in call

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran threat, sanctions in call
2019/07/12 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran on Wednesday, the White House said, the same day

the US president threatened to "substantially" increase sanctions

on Tehran to curb its nuclear activities.Iran recently started enriching uranium beyond a limit

established in a 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, a deal from which

Trump withdrew. Trump has since intensified economic sanctions on Tehran, and

tensions have escalated."The two leaders discussed cooperation between the

United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests,

including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region," White

House spokesman Judd Deere said on Thursday.Netanyahu's office said the leaders discussed Trump's latest

warning - issued by tweet on Wednesday - to further tighten sanctions."The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the

president's intention of increasing the sanctions against Iran,"

Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW