Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran threat, sanctions in call

2019/07/12 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran on Wednesday, the White House said, the same day
the US president threatened to "substantially" increase sanctions
on Tehran to curb its nuclear activities.Iran recently started enriching uranium beyond a limit
established in a 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, a deal from which
Trump withdrew. Trump has since intensified economic sanctions on Tehran, and
tensions have escalated."The two leaders discussed cooperation between the
United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests,
including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region," White
House spokesman Judd Deere said on Thursday.Netanyahu's office said the leaders discussed Trump's latest
warning - issued by tweet on Wednesday - to further tighten sanctions."The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the
president's intention of increasing the sanctions against Iran,"
Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
