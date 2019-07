Biden promises to end 'forever wars' as president

2019/07/12 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Joe Biden promised on Thursday his White House would end"forever wars" and reassert American leadership to combatauthoritarianism and global instability, which he says are proliferating underPresident Donald Trump."The world'sdemocracies look to America to stand for the values that unite us. ... DonaldTrump seems to be on the other team," Biden said during a foreign policyspeech in New York.The remarksoffered Biden a chance to ignore his Democratic rivals and instead return tothe issues he's most comfortable talking about: foreign policy and the dangersposed by Trump. The decision to make the speech reflects Biden's belief thathis experience as a longtime senator and former chairman of the ForeignRelations Committee combined with his eight years as vice president distinguishhim in the crowded Democratic field.But that longrecord also subjects the 76-year-old to criticism, particularly fromprogressives who cast Biden as someone who enabled a more hawkish foreignpolicy establishment.Acknowledgingthose forces, Biden promised to "end the forever wars in Afghanistan andthe Middle East" and terminate US involvement in the Yemen civil war. Hedid not mention his support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq under PresidentGeorge W. Bush, a vote that hampered Biden's brief 2007 presidential campaignand continues to draw criticism from 2020 rivals, including Vermont Sen. BernieSanders and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who both voted against the action asHouse members.Republicans,meanwhile, have gleefully noted that Biden opposed the 1991 US militaryactions to drive Iraq out of Kuwait and that he was an outlier in the Obamaadministration in warning against the raid that ultimately killed Osama binLaden, the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.Biden said onThursday that military force will always be an option, but must be a "lastresort" with a "defined" and "achievable mission." Healso pledged to "elevate diplomacy as the principle tool of our foreignpolicy" and said he'd rebuild expertise in the State Department after anexodus of diplomats under Trump.His promise tostop "endless wars" also came with qualification; he called forremoving most combat troops from Afghanistan in favor of "narrowlyfocusing our mission" in the region.Biden envisionednot just a return to the traditional US role in the post-World War II internationalorder, but to use that power and influence to take on 21st century problems. Heemphasized the urgency for US-led global alliances to combat the climatecrisis, forge new trade agreements to create a more even international economyand to recommit to nuclear proliferation.Biden said in thefirst year of his presidency, he would convene a global summit of democracy,bringing together political and civic leaders, along with those from theprivate sector. He singled out "tech companies and social mediagiants" as necessary partners."I believethey have a duty to make sure their algorithms and platforms are not used tosow division here at home," he said, referring to US intelligencefindings that Russian actors have used social media platforms like Facebook toinfluence American politics.Biden's speechcomes at a time of trade tensions with China; increasing tensions with Iran,with Tehran announcing that it is enriching uranium beyond the levels allowedby a 2015 nuclear deal that Trump had abandoned; and after Trump again met withNorth Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, with the Republican president saying hewants to restart negotiations for a nuclear agreement.As president,Biden said he'd re-engage with Iran if it returns to the limits of the 2015deal. He also promised to immediately rejoin the Paris climate agreements andurge the world's leading economies — principally China — to commit toaggressively curtail carbon emissions.He noted Beijingis investing heavily in cleaner energy technologies but still financingtraditional fossil fuel projects with trillions of dollars in infrastructuredevelopment across Asia.Biden'scommitment to ending longtime wars stopped short of pledges by more liberalrivals like Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who link militaryconflict to a world economy dominated by multinational corporations, includingthose that have benefited from the trillions of dollars the US has spent onforeign wars in recent decades.Though he didn'tnod to that military-industrial complex, Biden argued that economic conditionsplay a fundamental role in global stability. He criticized Trump's reliance ontariffs but tacitly agreed with the president's notions that some economicrivals have taken advantage of the US, specifically China.Biden said he'dpush for trade agreements that don't hamper the international exchange of goodsbut don't disadvantage American consumers or business, while also holding Chinaaccountable for intellectual property abuses."There's notgoing to be a back to business-as-usual on trade," he said. "We neednew rules. We need new processes.”