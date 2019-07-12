عربي | كوردى


Biden promises to end 'forever wars' as president

Biden promises to end 'forever wars' as president
2019/07/12 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Joe Biden promised on Thursday his White House would end

"forever wars" and reassert American leadership to combat

authoritarianism and global instability, which he says are proliferating under

President Donald Trump.

"The world's

democracies look to America to stand for the values that unite us. ... Donald

Trump seems to be on the other team," Biden said during a foreign policy

speech in New York.

The remarks

offered Biden a chance to ignore his Democratic rivals and instead return to

the issues he's most comfortable talking about: foreign policy and the dangers

posed by Trump. The decision to make the speech reflects Biden's belief that

his experience as a longtime senator and former chairman of the Foreign

Relations Committee combined with his eight years as vice president distinguish

him in the crowded Democratic field.

But that long

record also subjects the 76-year-old to criticism, particularly from

progressives who cast Biden as someone who enabled a more hawkish foreign

policy establishment.

Acknowledging

those forces, Biden promised to "end the forever wars in Afghanistan and

the Middle East" and terminate US involvement in the Yemen civil war. He

did not mention his support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq under President

George W. Bush, a vote that hampered Biden's brief 2007 presidential campaign

and continues to draw criticism from 2020 rivals, including Vermont Sen. Bernie

Sanders and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who both voted against the action as

House members.

Republicans,

meanwhile, have gleefully noted that Biden opposed the 1991 US military

actions to drive Iraq out of Kuwait and that he was an outlier in the Obama

administration in warning against the raid that ultimately killed Osama bin

Laden, the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Biden said on

Thursday that military force will always be an option, but must be a "last

resort" with a "defined" and "achievable mission." He

also pledged to "elevate diplomacy as the principle tool of our foreign

policy" and said he'd rebuild expertise in the State Department after an

exodus of diplomats under Trump.

His promise to

stop "endless wars" also came with qualification; he called for

removing most combat troops from Afghanistan in favor of "narrowly

focusing our mission" in the region.

Biden envisioned

not just a return to the traditional US role in the post-World War II international

order, but to use that power and influence to take on 21st century problems. He

emphasized the urgency for US-led global alliances to combat the climate

crisis, forge new trade agreements to create a more even international economy

and to recommit to nuclear proliferation.

Biden said in the

first year of his presidency, he would convene a global summit of democracy,

bringing together political and civic leaders, along with those from the

private sector. He singled out "tech companies and social media

giants" as necessary partners.

"I believe

they have a duty to make sure their algorithms and platforms are not used to

sow division here at home," he said, referring to US intelligence

findings that Russian actors have used social media platforms like Facebook to

influence American politics.

Biden's speech

comes at a time of trade tensions with China; increasing tensions with Iran,

with Tehran announcing that it is enriching uranium beyond the levels allowed

by a 2015 nuclear deal that Trump had abandoned; and after Trump again met with

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, with the Republican president saying he

wants to restart negotiations for a nuclear agreement.

As president,

Biden said he'd re-engage with Iran if it returns to the limits of the 2015

deal. He also promised to immediately rejoin the Paris climate agreements and

urge the world's leading economies — principally China — to commit to

aggressively curtail carbon emissions.

He noted Beijing

is investing heavily in cleaner energy technologies but still financing

traditional fossil fuel projects with trillions of dollars in infrastructure

development across Asia.

Biden's

commitment to ending longtime wars stopped short of pledges by more liberal

rivals like Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who link military

conflict to a world economy dominated by multinational corporations, including

those that have benefited from the trillions of dollars the US has spent on

foreign wars in recent decades.

Though he didn't

nod to that military-industrial complex, Biden argued that economic conditions

play a fundamental role in global stability. He criticized Trump's reliance on

tariffs but tacitly agreed with the president's notions that some economic

rivals have taken advantage of the US, specifically China.Biden said he'd

push for trade agreements that don't hamper the international exchange of goods

but don't disadvantage American consumers or business, while also holding China

accountable for intellectual property abuses.

"There's not

going to be a back to business-as-usual on trade," he said. "We need

new rules. We need new processes.”

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW