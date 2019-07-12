Al-Ghazi receives Russian Ambassador Maxim Maximov

2019/07/12 | 04:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Secretary General of Ministers Council Hamid Al-Ghazi stressed that Iraq readiness to involving Russian companies in investments fields, construction and oil in Iraq, this came during receiving Al-Ghazi the Russian ambassador.
"The Secretary-General considers Russia is friendly country because of its positive attitude towards Iraq, referring to the need developing economic, trade interests; strengthen relations at the political and security levels by providing Iraq with all facilities to develop coordination and cooperation between the ministries and the Russian embassy.
The Russian ambassador confirmed Moscow's keenness to facilitate the granting of visas to Iraqis of special grades, diplomats, businessmen and citizens, and to include some amendments to the visa system for some tourist areas in Russia.
Secretary General of Ministers Council Hamid Al-Ghazi stressed that Iraq readiness to involving Russian companies in investments fields, construction and oil in Iraq, this came during receiving Al-Ghazi the Russian ambassador.
"The Secretary-General considers Russia is friendly country because of its positive attitude towards Iraq, referring to the need developing economic, trade interests; strengthen relations at the political and security levels by providing Iraq with all facilities to develop coordination and cooperation between the ministries and the Russian embassy.
The Russian ambassador confirmed Moscow's keenness to facilitate the granting of visas to Iraqis of special grades, diplomats, businessmen and citizens, and to include some amendments to the visa system for some tourist areas in Russia.