We must work hard to negate conspiracy theories

2019/07/12 | 07:20























NIDHAL GUESSOUM















We do



not have any surveys on this subject in the Arab world, but if we judge by the



opinions expressed on social media, the number of Arabs who doubt that American



astronauts walked on the moon between 1969 and 1972 has been growing



alarmingly.The



first time I encountered this issue was in 2001, after Fox TV broadcast a



documentary titled “Conspiracy Theory: Did We Land on the Moon?” and I started



receiving emails asking me whether I agreed with that, and if not what were my



counterarguments. I then started giving a talk titled “Did NASA fake the moon



landing — or are we miserably failing to educate the public?” so I had a chance



to witness the impact of the “moon landing hoax” claim on people. They were



really impressed with the arguments that the US flag could not be waving on the



moon (due to the absence of air) as it seemed to be doing in the photos, the



absence of stars in the pictures, the impossibility of traveling through the



lethal (Van Allen) radiation belts, and others. The good news back then was the



fact we didn’t have social media.A few



years ago, I set up a YouTube channel, “Ta’ammal Ma’I” (“Reflect with me”), and



one of the first videos I posted was titled “The proofs of human moon landing.”



Indeed, I had again been receiving an increasing numbers of queries and



straight-up attacks about NASA’s moon landing claims. So I explained again how



one can easily explain the above issues, and I added two solid proofs of the



moon landing: The existence of close to 400 kilograms of moon rocks that have



been analyzed and shown to be from the moon, and the analysis of images of the



trajectory that we see the dust taking when kicked up by the moon rover’s



wheels. Indeed, the trajectory that a particle takes in an environment of low



gravity and no air resistance is noticeably different from the trajectory in an



earthly environment.And so



I thought that I was done and would never need to come back to this issue. But,



as time passed, the ratio of “dislikes” on that video rose to more than 20



percent, whereas the average of “dislikes” for the 150 videos in my channel is



less than 4 percent.In the



last year, the issue exploded again when the Arabic RT (Russia Today) channel



broadcast a five-part interview with Dr. Alexander Popov, who presented new



“proofs” that the Americans never walked on the moon. Over more than two hours,



this physicist (with no professional experience in space sciences) presented



his arguments. First, that the Saturn V rocket had many problems when it was



being developed, and then suddenly it could send a spacecraft to the moon, only



to be retired soon afterward. Second, top secret photos show the Soviets



recovering a rocket in their territorial waters, proving that the American



rockets carried no people and were not being sent to the moon, but rather to



the Azores archipelago (west of Portugal), where the US Navy had a big base.



Third, that the Americans only shared “moon rocks” with Canadian and Australian



scientists (“their friends”), never with the Soviets. And finally that there has



been a huge conspiracy operation, with some American officials being retired



and silenced, some astronauts getting killed, and the Soviet leadership being



bribed with luxury cars, investments (a Pepsi factory), etc.All



these unbelievable claims can easily be rebutted, as I’ve recently done in a



new video on my channel. But the worrisome part is that one retired scientist



making mostly risible claims about such a momentous and historic event as



humanity reaching the moon can be taken so seriously by an important TV channel



(giving it over two hours of air time) and countless people (in less than a



year, that interview, despite its length, has been watched 1.3 million times



and has a “like” ratio of 83 percent).Two



months ago, I conducted a poll on Twitter asking people whether they agreed or



disagreed that American astronauts walked on the moon in the late 1960s and



early 1970s. A total of 3,174 people participated, and the results were: 30



percent were fully convinced that they did; 23 percent tended to agree with



that; 31 percent had doubts about its truth; and 16 percent were fully



convinced that it’s untrue. I am fully aware that this is not a scientific



survey, indeed I don’t know the demographics of the respondents, but I think



this says something about what people think.The



exchanges that followed the survey presented me with a host of reasons that



people cite as a basis of their doubts, such as why was the landing on the moon



not repeated? First, the landing was repeated five times, indeed 12 astronauts



from six missions walked on the moon, and, secondly, once the primary objective



was achieved, the high cost led to the decision to discontinue the program and



focus instead on satellites and space stations. Others asked whether NASA



really did have the technical capability to achieve that spectacular feat in



1969, whether the moon rocks are really available for examination (yes, some



are on display in public places, such as the National Air and Space Museum in



Washington), and other such queries.Indeed,



one must ask why people believe in big conspiracy scenarios of this sort.



Studies have shown that the belief in conspiracies correlates with: Doubting



science; questioning authorities (especially the US government); overestimating



what the “powers” can do; and a sense of helplessness and inability to



influence the world — an unconscious feeling of “defeatedness.”Let



us, scientists, educators and the media, make a more resolute effort to educate



the public about scientific and technological achievements and work hard to



negate conspiracy theories and people’s tendency to indulge in them.



