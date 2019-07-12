We must work hard to negate conspiracy theories

2019/07/12 | 07:20
NIDHAL GUESSOUM
We do
not have any surveys on this subject in the Arab world, but if we judge by the
opinions expressed on social media, the number of Arabs who doubt that American
astronauts walked on the moon between 1969 and 1972 has been growing
alarmingly.The
first time I encountered this issue was in 2001, after Fox TV broadcast a
documentary titled “Conspiracy Theory: Did We Land on the Moon?” and I started
receiving emails asking me whether I agreed with that, and if not what were my
counterarguments. I then started giving a talk titled “Did NASA fake the moon
landing — or are we miserably failing to educate the public?” so I had a chance
to witness the impact of the “moon landing hoax” claim on people. They were
really impressed with the arguments that the US flag could not be waving on the
moon (due to the absence of air) as it seemed to be doing in the photos, the
absence of stars in the pictures, the impossibility of traveling through the
lethal (Van Allen) radiation belts, and others. The good news back then was the
fact we didn’t have social media.A few
years ago, I set up a YouTube channel, “Ta’ammal Ma’I” (“Reflect with me”), and
one of the first videos I posted was titled “The proofs of human moon landing.”
Indeed, I had again been receiving an increasing numbers of queries and
straight-up attacks about NASA’s moon landing claims. So I explained again how
one can easily explain the above issues, and I added two solid proofs of the
moon landing: The existence of close to 400 kilograms of moon rocks that have
been analyzed and shown to be from the moon, and the analysis of images of the
trajectory that we see the dust taking when kicked up by the moon rover’s
wheels. Indeed, the trajectory that a particle takes in an environment of low
gravity and no air resistance is noticeably different from the trajectory in an
earthly environment.And so
I thought that I was done and would never need to come back to this issue. But,
as time passed, the ratio of “dislikes” on that video rose to more than 20
percent, whereas the average of “dislikes” for the 150 videos in my channel is
less than 4 percent.In the
last year, the issue exploded again when the Arabic RT (Russia Today) channel
broadcast a five-part interview with Dr. Alexander Popov, who presented new
“proofs” that the Americans never walked on the moon. Over more than two hours,
this physicist (with no professional experience in space sciences) presented
his arguments. First, that the Saturn V rocket had many problems when it was
being developed, and then suddenly it could send a spacecraft to the moon, only
to be retired soon afterward. Second, top secret photos show the Soviets
recovering a rocket in their territorial waters, proving that the American
rockets carried no people and were not being sent to the moon, but rather to
the Azores archipelago (west of Portugal), where the US Navy had a big base.
Third, that the Americans only shared “moon rocks” with Canadian and Australian
scientists (“their friends”), never with the Soviets. And finally that there has
been a huge conspiracy operation, with some American officials being retired
and silenced, some astronauts getting killed, and the Soviet leadership being
bribed with luxury cars, investments (a Pepsi factory), etc.All
these unbelievable claims can easily be rebutted, as I’ve recently done in a
new video on my channel. But the worrisome part is that one retired scientist
making mostly risible claims about such a momentous and historic event as
humanity reaching the moon can be taken so seriously by an important TV channel
(giving it over two hours of air time) and countless people (in less than a
year, that interview, despite its length, has been watched 1.3 million times
and has a “like” ratio of 83 percent).Two
months ago, I conducted a poll on Twitter asking people whether they agreed or
disagreed that American astronauts walked on the moon in the late 1960s and
early 1970s. A total of 3,174 people participated, and the results were: 30
percent were fully convinced that they did; 23 percent tended to agree with
that; 31 percent had doubts about its truth; and 16 percent were fully
convinced that it’s untrue. I am fully aware that this is not a scientific
survey, indeed I don’t know the demographics of the respondents, but I think
this says something about what people think.The
exchanges that followed the survey presented me with a host of reasons that
people cite as a basis of their doubts, such as why was the landing on the moon
not repeated? First, the landing was repeated five times, indeed 12 astronauts
from six missions walked on the moon, and, secondly, once the primary objective
was achieved, the high cost led to the decision to discontinue the program and
focus instead on satellites and space stations. Others asked whether NASA
really did have the technical capability to achieve that spectacular feat in
1969, whether the moon rocks are really available for examination (yes, some
are on display in public places, such as the National Air and Space Museum in
Washington), and other such queries.Indeed,
one must ask why people believe in big conspiracy scenarios of this sort.
Studies have shown that the belief in conspiracies correlates with: Doubting
science; questioning authorities (especially the US government); overestimating
what the “powers” can do; and a sense of helplessness and inability to
influence the world — an unconscious feeling of “defeatedness.”Let
us, scientists, educators and the media, make a more resolute effort to educate
the public about scientific and technological achievements and work hard to
negate conspiracy theories and people’s tendency to indulge in them.
