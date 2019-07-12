Home › Baghdad Post › Sudan celebrates crucial deal but many challenges lie in wait

Sudan celebrates crucial deal but many challenges lie in wait

2019/07/12 | 07:20























Osama Al Sharif















Almost



four months on from the dramatic toppling of Omar Al-Bashir’s 30-year



autocratic rule of Sudan, the military and a coalition of the country’s



opposition announced earlier this week that they had finally reached a



power-sharing deal. The deal, still to be signed by the two sides, involves



creating an 11-member ruling authority that will take over for a three-year



interim period until elections are held. The authority will be made up of five



members each from the opposition and the military, with a sixth civilian



appointed by agreement between the two sides. An army general will run Sudan



for the first 21 months of the transition, followed by a civilian for the next



18 months. The first step will be to appoint a technocrat government of



experts.The



agreement comes one month after the military crushed a sit-in in front of the



Ministry of Defense that resulted in the death of more than 100 civilians.



While the head of the transitional military council, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah



Al-Burhan, has blamed the violence on a third party, the opposition points the



finger at the commander of the notorious Rapid Support Forces, Mohammed Hamdan



Dagalo, known as “Hemeti.”The



recent deal comes as a result of mediation efforts by the African Union,



supported by the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It was welcomed by what



looks like a majority of the Sudanese people, who expressed hope and



jubilation.But is



it too early to celebrate? There are a number of reasons why the deal may still



fall apart — especially considering the relatively long three-year transitional



period. What happened in Sudan in April was extraordinary: It was both a



popular uprising and a military coup, resulting in a stand-off, a lack of trust



and growing acrimony between the opposition and the military council.One of



the immediate challenges will be to restore trust and good faith between the



two sides. Al-Burhan is expected to be named as head of the new authority for



the first stage, but he is being challenged by Hemeti, whose forces are much



more organized, better equipped and battle-hardened, especially in Darfur.



Hemeti has been vocal in his criticism of the leaders of the Forces of Freedom



and Change (FFC) — the coalition that represents the opposition. And it is no



secret that he has influence inside the transitional military council.Looking



back at the post-independence history of Sudan, there is always the specter of



a military coup led by ambitious generals, who are driven by ideology, a hunger



for power or by outside parties. The transitional military council announced a



few weeks ago that it had foiled a coup attempt that led to a number of



arrests. With the military taking over the authority for the first two years of



the interim period, the fear that it will resist giving up power is genuine.Another



challenge has to do with the FFC itself, whose long-term unity remains



questionable. There are conflicting reports that one member of the coalition,



Nida’a Al-Sudan, has voiced opposition to the deal and may withdraw from the



FFC. Certainly, when we approach the end of the three-year interim period,



there will be heated debates about the type of civilian government that will



eventually take shape and the role of political parties, the judiciary, the



media and civil society in the democratic process.Regardless



of the recently reached deal, the new authority will have to negotiate with a



number of separatists and armed rebel forces, especially in Darfur. Only two of



at least five rebel militias have joined the FFC, while the others want to



negotiate directly with the military or are vowing to fight the central



government.Meanwhile,



even if the new ruling authority overcomes the above challenges, it will have



to work to dismantle the so-called deep state that was created under Bashir’s



three-decade rule; chief among them being the National Congress Party. While



the party has lost its popular base and is blamed for the country’s failures,



prominent members remain powerful and influential and will do their utmost to



derail Sudan’s fresh march toward democracy.And,



finally, there is the most immediate challenge, which is the failing economy



that triggered the popular uprising in the first place. Here Sudan needs the



support of its neighbors and other nations that have a stake in the country’s



stability. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have stepped forward to support Sudan’s



ailing treasury and the US has given signs it will soon lift economic



sanctions. These are all important gestures but, for them to work, the



opposition and the army must respect the spirit of the deal and find ways to



maintain trust and commitment to its main goals.



