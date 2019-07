Spain court rules 43-year-old man is Julio Iglesias’ biological son

2019/07/12 | 07:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A Spanish court ruled Wednesday that Grammy award-winning singerJulio Iglesias is the biological father of a 43-year-old man.The case was brought by JavierSanchez Santos, the son of Portuguese former ballerina Maria Edite, who saysshe had a brief affair with Iglesias in 1975.