Spain court rules 43-year-old man is Julio Iglesias’ biological son

2019/07/12 | 07:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Spanish court ruled Wednesday that Grammy award-winning singer
Julio Iglesias is the biological father of a 43-year-old man.
The case was brought by Javier
Sanchez Santos, the son of Portuguese former ballerina Maria Edite, who says
she had a brief affair with Iglesias in 1975.
Julio Iglesias is the biological father of a 43-year-old man.
The case was brought by Javier
Sanchez Santos, the son of Portuguese former ballerina Maria Edite, who says
she had a brief affair with Iglesias in 1975.