US welcomes new KRG Prime Minister and cabinet

2019/07/12 | 09:30



During Thursday’s press briefing, Ortagus also strongly criticized the attempt on Wednesday of the naval branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to hijack a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The attempt was thwarted by the presence of a British warship near by.



“We commend the actions of the Royal Navy in ensuring freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce through this critically important waterway,” Ortagus said, as she vowed the US would continue to work with Britain and other allies to ensure “the Iranian regime’s malign activities do not further disrupt international law, maritime security, or global commerce.”



Last week, British Royal Marines seized an Iranian supertanker loaded with oil, off the coast of Gibraltar, a small, rocky peninsula, which commands entry into the western Mediterranean. The vessel was headed for Syria, in violation of European Union sanctions.



On Thursday, after a week-long investigation, police in Gibraltar announced the arrest of the ship’s captain, who is a citizen of India, and its chief officer. The tanker remains impounded in Gibraltar.



The IRGC Navy has denied that it tried to commandeer the British tanker, while the IRGC Deputy Commander, Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, who previously headed the IRGC Navy, repeated earlier Iranian threats regarding the detained tanker.



